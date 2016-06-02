Zach Williams is from a little town in Northeast Arkansas. Raised in a Christian home, he was taught what it meant to follow Jesus at an early age. His father led music in church but Zach didn’t pick up music until his freshmen year in college, after an ankle injury. His roommate had an old guitar and Zach began to teach himself how to play guitar and says, “From that point on I immediately fell in love with music.”

Zach eventually ended up in a southern rock band touring across France, Belgium and Spain. He enjoyed his success as a rock star but his attitude and lifestyle deteriorated as his success as a musician grew. He was miserable. In 2012, during a tour in Europe, Zach thought to himself “It’s time to make a change.” However, he didn’t know if he was strong enough to do it on his own. He started visiting a local church where the pastor and worship leader began to pour into his life. Zach called his wife and said he was going to quit the band once he got home and start going to the church they’d been visiting. Zach says, “I felt like God was really speaking to me and telling me that I was using the gifts He’d given me for the wrong reason.”

In 2015 Zach was offered a full-time position as director over a new campus their church was starting. Their focus was to try to reach people who had never had an encounter with Jesus or perhaps had been experienced hurt in a church or just never found their place.