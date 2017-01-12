Your Past Doesn't Determine Your Future

Overcoming Past Failures

Recently, I received a email from a friend that read, “Today, I am struggling with feeling like a failure…”. Inside my heart broke. In a place and time not so long ago, I had uttered those exact words. Struggling with the thought “I’m a failure” in my own mind.

Have you ever had those thoughts? I’m a failure. Damaged goods. Tainted. Too far gone. No good. A lost cause.

My divorce was the first time in my life I had failed at something. I failed at marriage. I couldn’t make it work no matter how hard I tried. My marriage failed. I failed. Therefore, I was a failure. Those were the thoughts that plagued me, and they got worse from there.

Maybe you’ve been through a divorce. Or maybe you didn’t get into college. Or failed out. Or filed bankruptcy. Or got fired. Or feel like you’re never good enough as a parent… Maybe it’s the beginning of a New Year and all you can think about is what you didn’t accomplish last year. “I’m a failure” is the record spinning in your head, on repeat. Whatever thoughts have plagued you in your life, I am here to tell you how un-true those things are.

Stop Letting Past Failures Determine Who You Are Today Click To Tweet

Check out these lyrics by Tenth Avenue North:

“You are more than the choices that you’ve made,

You are more than the sum of your past mistakes,

You are more than the problems you create,

You’ve been remade.

‘Cause this is not about what you’ve done,

But what’s been done for you.

This is not about where you’ve been,

But where your brokenness brings you to”

– “You Are More”

What you have done and who you are are not the same thing. And don’t let any voices – internally or externally – tell you differently. When I was struggling in that place, one of the things I found that helped me most was filling my mind with positive music and messages, like the lyrics in that song above.

If you’re battling some of these thoughts today, I encourage you to try the STAR 93.3 30 Day challenge. Tune your radio to Star 93 for a full month and just see if you don’t feel more hopeful about your future. Literally, change the station on your thought life. Let the words in the songs they play really sink in and replace that negative reel in your mind.