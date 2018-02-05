Win Tickets to WINTER JAM!

Winter Jam 2018 Cincinnati

Winter Jam is Saturday, February 17th at US Bank Arena

There are no tickets for this event….just pay $15 at the door while seats last

YOUR Admission could be on us!  Enter to win admission for 4 to Winter Jam!

(Admission DOES NOT guarantee a seat. You must arrive early for the best chance to get a seat, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.)

Plus…

One lucky winner will be named the Winter Jam Super Fan & receive:

– 4 early admission passes to Winter Jam
– 4 Exclusive Winter Jam t-shirts
– 4 Jam Nation Platinum Passes
– $5 merch voucher
– 4 front row seats
– You’ll get to attend the Winter Jam artist Q& A before the show
– Tour of the Winter Jam bus along with a backstage tour!
