Win-It Before You Can Buy-It: Ladies Night Out with Sherri Lynn

Ladies – Grab your girlfriends, mothers, daughters – you will not want to miss Ladies’ Night Out with Sherri Lynn! You know her as Producer Sherri from the Brant Hansen Show here on STAR 93.3. You already love her, but you’ll love her even more after Ladies Night Out! She’ll tickle your funny bone and have you rolling in the aisles as you laugh and fellowship with other women.

Ladies Night Out with Sherri Lynn is Saturday, September 14th at Landmark Church in Cincinnati!  Tickets go on sale July 15th, but you can WIN tickets now!

 

  • Some contests require you to be at least 18 years of age.
  • A good number to contact you at in case we have a question regarding your prize.
  • STAR 93.3 will notify you by email if you win!

  • If you win, STAR 93.3 will mail your prize. (unless otherwise noted)
  • STAR 93.3 General Contest Rules
  • Want to give your opinions about the music you hear on STAR 93.3? Join our Music Team now!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *