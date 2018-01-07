Wendy’s Bridal Show

January 20 and 21, 2018

Sat 10AM – 5PM Sun 11AM -5PM

Duke Energy Convention Center

525 Elm Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Wendy’s Bridal Show will provide you with more style, more choices and more ideas to make your wedding day spectacular. At Wendy’s Bridal Show you’ll find aisle after aisle of displays by more than 150 of Cincinnati’s finest wedding professionals. You can talk with the experts, see the latest trends, get new ideas and find money-saving show specials. Find everything you need to make your special day a dream come true!

At Wendy’s Bridal Show you can:

See a spectacular fashion show featuring some of the gorgeous 2017 designer bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses available at Wendy’s Bridal Cincinnati.

Talk with dozens of the Tri-State’s premier reception and ceremony locations.

See the work of Cincinnati’s finest wedding photographers and videographers.

Get the latest design ideas from talented florists and decor specialists.

Meet Cincinnati’s finest DJs and live musicians.

Sample the offerings of the Tri-State’s most creative caterers and bakers.

And much, much more!!

Enter to WIN a 4 Pack of tickets to experience this wonderful event !

