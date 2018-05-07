Enter to win a pair of tickets for Spirit Song
Kings Island
June 21, 22, & 23rd
Artists:
Thursday:
- MercyMe
- Big Daddy Weave
- We Are Messengers
Friday:
- TobyMac
- Rend Collective
- Hollyn
Saturday:
- For King & Country
- Crowder
- Zach Williams
- John Crist
I would really Love Tickets I went last I must it was one Heck of A Show
I love the encouragement I get from listening to this station. It also seems that whenever I listen, I learn something that God is trying to relay to me
I can’t wait to do this!! My dad will be so excited!!!
I love listening to your station
Thank you for being of service! This station is the best and has uplifted my spirits through challenging times in my life. Especially this year has and is still teaching me to surrender to Gods Will and purpose. So therefore in the mornings I listen to this station to have the right mindset before I step outside my house and try to give back and lift someone else’s spirits! Thank you again!❤️
93.3 plugged in to all my vehicles. Once I get to far away I switch to the app and listen that way.