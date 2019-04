Enter below for a chance to win tickets to Spirit Song at Kings Island on June 20th, 21st, & 22nd!

The daily lineup includes:

Thursday, June 20th:

TobyMac

Crowder

Micah Tyler

Jordan Feliz

Friday, June 21st:

for King & Country

Bethel Music

Zach Williams

We Are Messengers

Saturday, June 22nd:

Skillet

Kari Jobe

Ledger

John Crist

Can’t wait to win tickets? Save $17 with Early Bird pricing through April 26th at spiritsongfest.com