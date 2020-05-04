Papa Johns Heart-Shaped Pizza

It’s Papa Johns “Appreciation Week!”
 
Until May 12th you can get a heart-shaped 1-topping pizza for just $11 using the promo code: THANKYOU
 
STAR 93-3 wants to show our appreciation. You can win a heart-shaped 1-topping pizza for you…and one to give to someone else to show your appreciation for them too!
 
Here are a few ideas of someone you can “thank” with a free pizza:
National Teachers Day is May 5th
Mothers Day is May 10th
National Nurses Day is May 12th

  • Some contests require you to be at least 18 years of age.
  • A good number to contact you at in case we have a question regarding your prize.
  • STAR 93.3 will notify you by email if you win!

  • If you win, STAR 93.3 will mail your prize. (unless otherwise noted)
  • STAR 93.3 General Contest Rules
  • Find a Papa Johns location near you
  • Want to give your opinions about the music you hear on STAR 93.3? Join our Music Team now!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *