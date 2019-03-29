Outcry Tour

Enter to win a pair of tickets for Outcry at Crossroads Church – Oakley Campus on Thursday, May 2nd

OUTCRY is a gathering of worshipers and a hallmark of revival within the local church. Featuring a unique collaboration of some of the

industry’s top worship artists. This year’s lineup features Phil Wickham, Passion Music, Chris Quilala from Jesus Culture, Cody Carnes, Lindy Conant, Meredith Andrews, with speaker Chad Veach. Artists vary by market. Each night will offer the chance to come together as one unified church body in worship.

Get tickets at outcrytour.com