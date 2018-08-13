Merit Theatre Co. the musical “Horizons of Gold.”

Performance dates are 8/24-9/2
Rose is a young Mexican migrant, abandoned and lost in turbulent 1930s California. She clings to Margaret Thomas, a Kansas farmwife displaced by the Dust Bowl. Together they grieve a lost family and search for home and healing in the midst of unrelenting hardships. Could John Bollen, the generous wheat farmer down the road, be a savior for them both? A powerful journey of the heart unfolds for three people who find their lives intertwined, each desperate to heal the past and embrace a new future.
