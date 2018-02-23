Marie & Rosetta presented by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Celebrated for her fierce guitar playing and singing gospel music, singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe became a veritable legend — and a 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Throughout the 1930s and ‘40s, Sister Rosetta performed gospel in the morning and swing music at the Cotton Club at night to inevitably become a major influence on rock ‘n’ roll’s earliest icons. This play with music chronicles her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare for a tour that would establish them as one of the great duet teams in musical history. Marie and Rosetta’s compelling life stories combined with roof-raising, heart-rending gospel songs set the stage for an inspiring evening at the theatre.
ADVISORY:Marie and Rosetta contains mild adult language and mature themes. These highly talented women were groundbreaking for their time and thus faced issues related to racial prejudice, marital strife and other mature themes that are more suitable for teenage and adult audiences.