Ladies Night Out 2 Tickets – Win It Before You Can Buy It.

November 14th at Landmark Church in Cincinnati



Back by popular demand, STAR 93.3’s Morning Show Producer, Sherri Lynn is doing it again –Ladies’ Night Out 2! With her inescapable whit, humor and infectious laugh, Sherri welcomes ladies for a fun-filled evening of fellowship. Bring your girlfriends, your daughter, your mother, and all the other women in your life for an evening to share and remember for years to come.



Tickets go on sale at 10 AM July 17th, but you can enter to win tickets NOW!

Want to be able to PURCHASE tickets BEFORE the general public? Text STARCONCERTS to 68255