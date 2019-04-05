Kings Island Tickets

Kings Island will open its gates for the 2019 season on Saturday, April 20! Be the first to drive the brand-new Kings Mills Antique Autos, take in the sights as you stroll down the newly-enhanced International Street, challenge The Beast in its fortieth year of terror, and return to Planet Snoopy where you can say hello to your favorite PEANUTS character!

  • Purchase your Gold Season Pass online at visitkingsisland.com or at your nearest Kroger. We look forward to seeing you at the park on opening day, April 20!
  • Join STAR 93.3 own Julie Pierce live at Kings Island on opening day from 11a-1p!

Enter to win tickets from STAR 93.3!

  • Some contests require you to be at least 18 years of age.
  • A good number to contact you at in case we have a question regarding your prize.
  • STAR 93.3 will notify you by email if you win!

  • If you win, STAR 93.3 will mail your prize. (unless otherwise noted)
  • STAR 93.3 General Contest Rules
  • Want to give your opinions about the music you hear on STAR 93.3? Join our Music Team now!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *