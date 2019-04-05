Kings Island Tickets

Kings Island will open its gates for the 2019 season on Saturday, April 20! Be the first to drive the brand-new Kings Mills Antique Autos, take in the sights as you stroll down the newly-enhanced International Street, challenge The Beast in its fortieth year of terror, and return to Planet Snoopy where you can say hello to your favorite PEANUTS character!
- Purchase your Gold Season Pass online at visitkingsisland.com or at your nearest Kroger. We look forward to seeing you at the park on opening day, April 20!
- Join STAR 93.3 own Julie Pierce live at Kings Island on opening day from 11a-1p!
