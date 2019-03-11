Gold Star Chili Gift Cards Enter to win a $25 Gold Star Chili Gift Card!Just in time for Lent! Use it to try their vegitarian chili! First Name*Last Name*Birthdate*Some contests require you to be at least 18 years of age. MM DD YYYY Phone*A good number to contact you at in case we have a question regarding your prize.Email*STAR 93.3 will notify you by email if you win! Address*If you win, STAR 93.3 will mail your prize. (unless otherwise noted) Street Address Address Line 2 City State AlabamaAlaskaArizonaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareDistrict of ColumbiaFloridaGeorgiaHawaiiIdahoIllinoisIndianaIowaKansasKentuckyLouisianaMaineMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMississippiMissouriMontanaNebraskaNevadaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew MexicoNew YorkNorth CarolinaNorth DakotaOhioOklahomaOregonPennsylvaniaRhode IslandSouth CarolinaSouth DakotaTennesseeTexasUtahVermontVirginiaWashingtonWest VirginiaWisconsinWyomingArmed Forces AmericasArmed Forces EuropeArmed Forces Pacific ZIP Code STAR 93.3 General Contest RulesEmail Signup Please sign me up to receive STAR Rewards newsletters via emailContest Rules I have read STAR 93.3's General Contest RulesPrivacy* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.WebsiteWant to give your opinions about the music you hear on STAR 93.3? Join our Music Team now!