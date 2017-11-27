Experience this amazing light show synchronized to both traditional and rocking holiday music through your car radio. Visitors of all ages will be awed by the larger than life trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and fantastic tunnels of lights! In the warmth of your own car, you can sing along to the sounds of the season synchronized to each holiday display. Christmas Nights of Lights welcomes carloads of families and friends to enjoy this Christmas tradition.

NEW for 2017: An extra half mile added, now there are two and a half miles to drive through to see displays and light shows made of over a million lights driven by more than forty thousand computer channels. Also new this year, two new animated trees, a second light tunnel, new music, added toy soldiers, and a Candy Cane entrance.

The show will begin nightly at dusk and run through 10 p.m. Christmas Nights of Lights will be open every night including holidays.

General admission for Christmas Nights of Lights is $6 per person, with children 3 and under free. All tickets sales are day of, upon arrival.