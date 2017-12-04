Enjoy the Magic of Christmas Nights of Lights at Coney Island!

Enter to Win a Car Pass for up to 6 people

Christmas Nights of Lights is one of the most amazing drive-thru Christmas light shows you will ever experience! Over 1 million LED lights, driven by over 10,000 computer channels, synchronized to both traditional and new rocking Christmas music playing through your car radio. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the show as you begin a new Christmas tradition. Christmas Nights of Lights invites you to celebrate Christmas with us!