Christmas Nights of Lights

Enjoy the Magic of Christmas Nights of Lights at Coney Island! 

Enter to Win a Car Pass for up to 6 people

Christmas Nights of Lights is one of the most amazing drive-thru Christmas light shows you will ever experience! Over 1 million LED lights, driven by over 10,000 computer channels, synchronized to both traditional and new rocking Christmas music playing through your car radio. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the show as you begin a new Christmas tradition. Christmas Nights of Lights invites you to celebrate Christmas with us!

  • Some contests require you to be at least 18 years of age.



  • A good number to contact you at in case we have a question regarding your prize.
  • STAR 93.3 will notify you by email if you win!

  • If you win, STAR 93.3 will mail your prize. (unless otherwise noted)















  • STAR 93.3 General Contest Rules









Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 × two =