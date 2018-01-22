‘Celebrate Love – A Valentines Concert”

presented by The Marriage School, Inc. 

Enter to win a pair of tickets to enjoy a wonderful date night watching a beautiful concert with your loved one!

The Marriage School, Inc., a local nonprofit that offers a practical and proven marriage program that helps couples grow towards a healthier and stronger marriage, is presenting a Valentine’s concert featuring soprano Rachel Sachs and pianist Daniel Sachs.  Bring your date to a light-hearted evening of classical music and inspiring testimonies covering themes of romance, marriage and the unfailing love of God Himself. 
 
The two concerts are the weekend after Valentine’s Day – an easy and rewarding Valentine’s date.
 
More details at TheMarriageSchool.net
 

Friday 7:30 pm February 16th
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
10345 Montgomery Rd
Montgomery, OH 45242

 
and 
 
Saturday 7:30 pm February 17th
Lebanon Presbyterian Church
123 N. East St.
Lebanon, OH  45036

 

