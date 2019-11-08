Enter to win 4 tickets to C.S. Lewis -The Screwtape Letters at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati on November 22-24th!

These tickets will be good for the Friday (11/22) 8pm showing only!

The Screwtape Letters, the provocative and wickedly funny theatrical adaptation of C.S. Lewis’novel about spiritual warfare from a demon’s point of view, returns to Cincinnati for five performances at the Aronoff Center Nov. 22-24.

Brent Harris returns to the role of Screwtape, which he has performed to sold-out audiences in New York City and across the U.S.

The Screwtape Letters continues its 2019 national tour after a hit run in New York. The production has been seen by more than 500,000 people across the country and in London. Additional 2019 tour cities include Nashville, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Houston, Tulsa, Kansas City, Los Angeles and San Francisco, among many others.

The New York Times called The Screwtape Letters, “Clever and Satirical . . . Humorous and Lively.” The New Yorker found it a “Fine, Funny, Thoughtful Production.” The Associated Press said it is “Devilishly funny!” The Boston Globe called it, “Engrossing and Entertaining!” and The Chicago Tribune said The Screwtape Letters is“Very smart…richly rewarding…with exuberant theatricality!”

