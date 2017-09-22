Win tickets to see the Movie MULLY

Register to win a 4 – pack of tickets to see MULLY.
– tickets are good for The Cobb at Liberty Center on October 3 , 4 and 5th .
About The Movie
What happens when a six-year-old boy in Kenya is abandoned by his family and left to raise himself on the streets? MULLY is no ordinary rags-to-riches tale. It’s the true story of Charles Mully, whose unlikely stratospheric rise to wealth and power leaves him questioning his own existence, searching for meaning in life. Against the better judgment of family and community, MULLY sets out to enrich the fate of orphaned children across Kenya. Jeopardizing his own life and the security of his family, Charles Mully risks everything and sets in motion a series of events that is nothing short of astonishing.