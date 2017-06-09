During this LIVE broadcast the STAR 93.3 team discuss a question many people have asked… “Who am I called to share with?”. We’ll discuss being far-sighted and the risk of missing opportunities in front of you. Brian also explains the idea and flow of the weekly STAR 93.3 Bible Talk.

Our hope is that throughout our Bible Talks Sessions, we’ll grow together, pray together and impact lives together.

How to Join STAR 93.3’s Bible Talk Broadcast LIVE on Facebook