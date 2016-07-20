We Are Messengers

Everything Comes Alive is inspired by my favorite verse in the Bible. In Ephesians 2:1 Paul reminds us that at one time I was dead in my sins. A couple verses later, but God being rich in mercy and because of His great love has made me alive in Christ. I’m not just alive in Christ but seated in heavenly places.

Our hope is that this song will remind you of the great privilege it is to serve God and it will stir up in us a great sense of joy. We’re no longer slaves of sin but children of the King.