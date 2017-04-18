Unspoken – Unplugged at the STAR 93.3 Studio

Join Unspoken performing an intimate acoustic set at the STAR 93.3 Studios, before their show later that evening at BB&T Arena with Casting Crowns and Danny Gokey!
What You Win:
The winner will get a pair of seats at the STAR 93.3 Studio for Thursday, April 27th at 1pm. Enjoy the lunchtime acoustic performance with Unspoken. Pizza will be provided for lunch! ENTRY DEADLINE IS MIDNIGHT APRIL 24, 2017
I would love to sit in on the acoustic performance. That would be something I would cherish for a lifetime. I really like their music and enjoy 93.3.
Thanks for listening William, good luck! 😁