Encouragement from Local Pastors

Greetings area church leaders!

We pray that you and your congregations are doing well during this difficult time. Thank You for being a voice of encouragement and hope to our local communities during this time.

We would like to give you the opportunity to share encouragement with the entire Tri-State! Here is what we would like from you:

Please give a quick (around 1-minute) message. It can be a prayer, sharing scripture, or just encouraging words.

Please identify yourself at the beginning along with your church name and what city your church is in.

At the end please let the audience know how they can tune into your weekly messages/live stream on-line.

Can be shorter that 1-minute, but not much more than that.

Please email the audio file to jevans@star933.com

Another resource we have for you to share is on our Coronavirus Resource page on our website. As you can see, we are listing information for listeners to watch your online messages or live streams of your services.

Please email jevans@star933.com

Be sure to include your church name, service times, and the direct link to your website or Facebook page where your services can be viewed.

Please email me with any questions. Also, please let us know how our staff can pray for you and your church.

Blessings,

-Jeff Evans

Director of Programming for STAR 93.3