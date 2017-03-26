TobyMac Once In A Lifetime GALA

You have the chance to take 3 friends to an intimate concert with TobyMac, and you’ll learn how to help cure cancer at the same time!

The Cure Starts Now 2017, “Once In A Lifetime Gala” details:

Saturday, May 6th

Duke Energy Center

Dinner, a live and silent auction

Special after party with TobyMac!

Are children welcome?

Though The Cure Starts Now loves children, the event is long and formal and isn’t geared towards children.

What is the attire?

The Once in a Lifetime Gala is a semi-formal event. Cocktail dresses or gowns are appropriate for the ladies; jacket and ties or a tuxedo are appropriate for the men.