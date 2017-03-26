TobyMac Once In A Lifetime GALA

You have the chance to take 3 friends to an intimate concert with TobyMac, and you’ll learn how to help cure cancer at the same time!
The Cure Starts Now 2017, “Once In A Lifetime Gala” details:
- Saturday, May 6th
- Duke Energy Center
- Dinner, a live and silent auction
- Special after party with TobyMac!
Are children welcome?
Though The Cure Starts Now loves children, the event is long and formal and isn’t geared towards children.
What is the attire?
The Once in a Lifetime Gala is a semi-formal event. Cocktail dresses or gowns are appropriate for the ladies; jacket and ties or a tuxedo are appropriate for the men.
Thank you for supporting a cure for cancer. Near and dear to my heart. God Bless you!
My mother passed away from Lung Cancer and my grandmother had breast cancer. I hope one day we are free of this nasty disease. I currently volunteer with Relay for Life / Colerain township that raises money for the American Cancer Society. Our Event is May 13th from 11 am to 11 pm at Colerain Park.