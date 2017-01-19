Tired Of Carrying Around Low-Grade Guilt?

Encouraging Thought from Brant Hansen

Here’s a theory I have- maybe it’s true for you, or maybe it’s not. I feel like a lot of people are carrying around low-grade guilt all the time- especially if you’re a church person. I’ve grown up a church person and I think what’s going on is I’m always suspecting deep down that God is disappointed with me. And the reason is that I’m not doing enough. But there’s always something more you can be doing. “What about your neighbors? Have you evangelized all your neighbors? Have you given all your money to the poor? Are you spending six hours in Bible study every morning?” I mean come on. “What about all the prayer you’re not doing.” I can make this long list. That’s not what God is trying to tell us. It never has been. That’s us. We’re the ones who do that. In fact it’s so interesting in the Bible the word accuser is used- and it’s not used for Jesus. It’s used for our enemy. There’s a spiritual enemy and he’s the one that’s making us feel this way, taking away from the fact of what Jesus has done. He’s our advocate. He loves you. He’s not impressed by you. If you pray six hours, He doesn’t go “ok, now I love you”. He already loves you. There’s a song and I love how it goes, “Oh how I love Jesus”… And it finishes with this line “because He first loved me”. He loved me first.

Seeing Yourself the Way God Sees You

You can feel ashamed of yourself, especially if you’re from a religious background. You can get very ashamed and you’re like, “Man, God’s got to be so disgusted with me. I’m sick. I’m dirty. I’m terrible.”

I understand it. I have felt that way a million times. And look a lot of us have been addicted to things or are addicted to things. But the whole point is that we get so down on ourselves. A friend told me something. I’ll never forget this. He said.

You know what I finally realized that when I feel guilty about something? I need to see myself the way God sees me, in that moment. Yes. He doesn’t like what I just did, but the whole package is he looks at me and he still loves me.

A lot of times we just dwell on the thing we just did. And we’re so down on ourselves. We’re so ashamed. I can’t believe the way I am but we’re not seeing ourselves through truth. I mean God sees this larger picture of you and it’s a good one. He actually does love you and he’s rooting for you and pulling for you. So make sure that’s a part of your thinking when you’re going through this guilt trip.

Like, “Yes I need to change in this area. God’s working on me.” But take the whole picture and not just part of it.

