When bad things happen, where do we turn? When everything in our world seems to be crashing down, do we still trust in the Lord’s character? In this Behind the Mic, Mandisa shares the work that God has done in her life, and the inspiration behind her song Unfinished.

Story Behind “Unfinished” by Mandisa

Overcomer was inspired by my friend Keisha. She battled breast cancer, and as we prayed for her we believed that God was going to heal her. You can imagine my anger, surprise, and disappointment when she died. She went home to be with the Lord.

After her death, something happened in my heart… I started questioning, “is this God that I believe in really good”?

If so, why would he allow bad things to happen? I started wondering if he existed. I went into the deepest depression of my life and I was there for several years. But as God started lifting me out of that pit, He started showing me several things. Like, His ways are higher and His ways are better. As much as that gets on my nerves and I don’t understand His ways, I’m now coming to terms with the fact that He knows better than me. Our God is mysterious and we may never fully be able to grasp how high and how low and how wide His love is. We may not understand why He allows things to happen. But here’s what I know: my God is still good and my God is still faithful. Even when I don’t understand, I can trust and I can rest in that truth.

Another thing that He started showing me came from Philippians 1:06,

“And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns.”

I feel like I have battled the same sins over and over again. I start to beat myself, battling with shame. But God is also beginning to show me that he is not done with me yet. He doesn’t want me to dwell in all of that negativity. He tells me to rest and to trust that he is still working in my life.

It’s not about how many times you fall down, it’s how many times you get back up. So don’t wallow in fear and negativity. Trust that your God is still working.

You're not a mess. You're not a failure. You're not a mistake. You are just unfinished. -Mandisa Click To Tweet