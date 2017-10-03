In this week’s Behind the Mic Justin Mosteller, from the band Carrollton, stopped by the STAR studio and shared the story behind their new song, Shelter. Reminding us that our God is a mighty fortress and our shelter. We hope you find this promise encouraging. Let us know what you think of the song Shelter in the comments below. 😁

Story Behind “Shelter” by Carrollton

All four of us in the band, Carrollton, grew up in church believing that we can know Jesus, follow Him, and trust in Him. We grew up singing songs and hymns lines like “Standing on the Promises of God”. For me, over the last couple of years, my faith has led me to ask questions like: What are those promises I’m standing on? When I say I trust in the Lord, what does that mean?

The song, Shelter, is a declaration of one of those promises that we found in our faith. That those who come before us, those who’ve gone before us, have searched for. They found a God who is all-powerful, like a mighty fortress, and a God who’s near, like a shelter. We see this played out in Psalm 91:1.

Then we can say, “My God, my Refuge, and my Fortress, in You I trust.” No matter where I’m at, no matter where I go, no matter what I face, I can trust in a God who is all-powerful, like a mighty fortress, and a God who is near like a shelter. He’s a shelter we can trust.

