As Christians, sometimes it’s hard to give 100% of our hearts to God. We let our fear get in the way of our faith. We wonder, “Can I really trust God with every single part of my life?” In this Behind the Mic, Joel Vaughn discusses the story behind his new song, “If I Trust in You”.

Story Behind “If I Trust in You” by Joel Vaughn

When we wrote the song “If I Trust in You”, we were thinking of times in our lives where we had to step out in faith in spite of our fears. I was reminded of the story in the Bible when the disciples were in a boat and Jesus was coming out and stepping out onto the water.

Immediately Jesus made the disciples get into the boat and go on ahead of him to the other side, while he dismissed the crowd. After he had dismissed them, he went up on a mountainside by himself to pray. Later that night, he was there alone, and the boat was already a considerable distance from land, buffeted by the waves because the wind was against it. Shortly before dawn, Jesus went out to them, walking on the lake. When the disciples saw him walking on the lake, they were terrified. “It’s a ghost,” they said and cried out in fear. But Jesus immediately said to them: “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.” “Lord, if it’s you,” Peter replied, “tell me to come to you on the water.” “Come,” he said. Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, “Lord, save me!” Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him. “You of little faith,” he said, “why did you doubt?” And when they climbed into the boat, the wind died down. Then those who were in the boat worshiped him, saying, “Truly you are the Son of God.” Matthew 14:22-36

Peter called out to Jesus and said, “Lord if that’s you, command me to come out to you.” I can only imagine what he was thinking. But he stepped out into the water, with the crashing waves and howling winds. Peter feared and sank. But at that moment, Jesus reached out to Peter and pulled him up out of the water.

This song is a gentle reminder that Jesus is here to save us and that we can put our full faith and trust in Him.

