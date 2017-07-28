Bulletproof – Citizen Way

In Ephesians 6, Paul talks about the strength that we find in Jesus and how we must stand firm against sin. In this Behind the Mic, Citizen Way talks about how the “armor of God” inspired their song, Bulletproof.

Story Behind Bulletproof by Citizen Way

During the writing process of Bulletproof, I told the writers, I want to call it “bulletproof”. I want it to sound like Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”, and I want to to be about Ephesians 6.

10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

I wanted the song to be about the armor of God, to celebrate the fact that whatever Satan throws at us, we are bulletproof. The chorus says;

We are bulletproof because of God.

His love made a way and I am not afraid.

No matter what the world says or puts me through, I am bulletproof.

This is the promise we have as believers and Jesus followers. I hope this song, Bulletproof, becomes an anthem for people that just want to celebrate that truth.

