At a recent interview with Jordan Feliz we asked him to share the story behind his new song “Beloved”. His story is inspiring and a reminder to us all where we can find our worth. If you or someone you know are struggling with knowing you’re Beloved, we encourage you to share this Behind the Mic story with them today.

Story Behind “Beloved” by Jordan Feliz

A couple of months before my wife had our little girl Jolie, I was sitting in a room with two other dads who had little girls. Our conversation started with what it was going to be like to be a dad…then progressed into thoughts about what the world is going to tell our girls as they grew up into women. Like she’s not going to be pretty enough, she’s not going to be skinny enough or smart enough. She’s not been born yet and already has all these odds stacked against her. I just sat there and listened and the conversation kind of destroyed me…because, at this moment my little girl hadn’t even been born yet, I hadn’t even been able to tell her I loved her. I knew in that moment that I wanted to write a song that would combat all the lies this world and enemy is going to tell her.

I hope my song “Beloved” will tell, not just my little girl, but everybody on the face of this planet that you’re loved and cherished by the Creator of the universe. That is where our worth is found, in the blood of Jesus.

