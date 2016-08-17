Ryan Stevenson

Before Ryan was signed as an artist, he served almost 9 years as a paramedic. The tragic events he witnessed changed his life. He saw the brokenness and losses people were facing daily, which gave him in his words an “incredible sensitivity for life”. He left this job with a revelation that the one thing that unifies us all is the fact we all go through storms. Ryan wants to point people back to the Hope, which is Jesus. He’s in control, He has not forgotten or overlooked us. He’s paying attention and our only hope is to trust Him.