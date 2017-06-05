Ride the Mystic Timbers with Ryan Stevenson!

You know that song you love…’Eye of the Storm’?? Well the guy who sings it wants to ride the new roller coaster at Kings Island with YOU!
Enter to win TWO Tickets, good for EACH DAY of SPIRIT SONG
One GRAND PRIZE WINNER (and a guest) will get to ride the MYSTIC TIMBERS Roller Coaster with Ryan Stevenson!
- Roller Coaster Ride will happen on Saturday, June 24th
- Ride Time to be determined by artist and management
- Please provide a cell phone number
- Entrant must meet physical requirements to ride Mystic Timbers
- Tickets good for park admission and entrance to Spirit Song Concerts at Timber Wolf