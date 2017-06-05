Ride the Mystic Timbers with Ryan Stevenson!

You know that song you love…’Eye of the Storm’?? Well the guy who sings it wants to ride the new roller coaster at Kings Island with YOU!

Enter to win TWO Tickets, good for EACH DAY of SPIRIT SONG

One GRAND PRIZE WINNER (and a guest) will get to ride the MYSTIC TIMBERS Roller Coaster with Ryan Stevenson!

  • Roller Coaster Ride will happen  on Saturday, June 24th
  • Ride Time to be determined by artist and management
  • Please provide a cell phone number
  • Entrant must meet physical requirements to ride Mystic Timbers
  • Tickets good for park admission and entrance to Spirit Song Concerts at Timber Wolf
  • Some contests require you to be at least 18 years of age.



  • A good number to contact you at in case we have a question regarding your prize.
  • STAR 93.3 will notify you by email if you win!

  • If you win, STAR 93.3 will mail your prize. (unless otherwise noted)















  • STAR 93.3 General Contest Rules









