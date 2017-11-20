HOLIDAY TRADITION CONTINUES WITH 35TH ANNUAL PNC FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS AT THE CINCINNATI ZOO

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will once again be transformed into a “Wild Wonderland” for the 35th annual PNC Festival of Lights, which starts on November 18 and runs through January 1, 2018. The #1 Zoo Lights display in the country, according to a USA Today poll, is open Sundays through Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Santa will be available for visits and photos starting at 4 p.m. daily, an hour before the rest of the festivities begin.

