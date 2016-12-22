Been there. But, but, but!!!

This recipe will not be a Pinterest fail for you! I’m going to tell you all the little secrets that will make this recipe crazy easy. My favorite thing about Pinterest lately is all the copycat recipes for store bought candies and cookies. Have you tried the recipe for Girl Scout Samoas? Wow. That’s a winner! And the Payday recipe…I can’t believe how easy and delicious that one is. Today, we’re going to make a long time favorite, a remake of York Peppermint Patties. I think these are actually better because there’s more chocolate and the inside is creamier.

4 tablespoons heavy cream, separated

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1 – 4 teaspoons peppermint or mint extract

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 package chocolate candy coating (chocolate bark)

Crushed peppermint candies or sprinkles for garnish

In a large bowl, mix together 2 tablespoons of the cream, butter, corn syrup, vanilla and 1 teaspoon of peppermint extract. Mix in sugar. Add additional cream if the mixture is too dry. Taste mixture. Add additional mint extract to taste. (I usually use 3 teaspoons). Place mixture in refrigerator, uncovered for 30 minutes.

Take a spoon of mixture and roll it between your hands to see if it holds together in a ball. If it’s still too soft to roll or gummy, refrigerate 15 minutes longer.

Roll mixture into quarter sized balls and place on a parchment paper covered cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Use a glass with a flat bottom to flatten patties. To prevent sticking, rub a few drops of water on the bottom of the glass and dip in powdered sugar. You will have to continue preparing the glass in this way every few patties.

In the video, you will see I froze the patties at this point and dropped them one at a time into the melted chocolate, dipped them out with a fork and garnished with crushed candy cane while the chocolate was still wet. There is another way to do this: after you have flattened all the patties, push a toothpick about halfway into each one from the side. Freeze about 15 minutes. During this time, melt chocolate. (The candy coating melts beautifully in the microwave.) If you are using the toothpick method, melt the chocolate in a large coffee mug. If you are using the fork method, melt the chocolate in a wide shallow bowl. The candies are ready to dip when they are firm to the touch.

As you dip the patties in chocolate, lightly scrape the bottom of the candies along the edge of your bowl/mug to prevent too much chocolate from pooling around your mint. If using the toothpick method, carefully twist toothpick out while chocolate is still wet and swirl the chocolate over the hole. If you find you cannot get the toothpick out and the candy cane sprinkled on before the chocolate hardens, you can either get a helper to do one of the jobs or after all the mints are dipped, you can drizzle the leftover chocolate over the candies and sprinkle on the decorations then. These are also delicious dipped in white chocolate! Enjoy!!!