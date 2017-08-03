Let Your Glory Fall – Kari Jobe

Have you ever had a dream that you just can’t stop thinking about? In this Behind the Mic, Kari Jobe discusses the dream that inspired her song “Let Your Glory Fall”.

Story Behind “Let Your Glory Fall” by Kari Jobe

One night on the Outcry tour I had a dream where it was raining inside this old church. I knew the church was old because of how intricate, ornate, and gorgeous it was. It was raining inside the church and the floor was full of about 2 to 3 inches of moving water. It was as if you were standing on the shore of an ocean with the waves washing up on your feet. The water was pure and clean, which was strange because you would think that an old church would have dirty floors.

I remember waking up and thinking “What was that? That felt significant.”

Later on tour, we were sharing dreams we’ve had and I talked about this dream because I remembered it so vividly. In that corporate setting with everyone, we all felt the presence of God. I remember realizing what it was- God revealing and reminding us what His dream is for the church. He says in his Word that he wants to come back for his pure and spotless bride.

Ephesians 5:25-27 says, “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by the washing with water through the word, and to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless”

Through this scripture I was reminded of the prayer and heart of our Heavenly Father. He wants to come back for a pure and spotless bride. As worship leaders and as songwriters, let’s write songs that are helping us declare and pray that truth into our churches. God purify us, let us have clean hands and a pure heart.

Out of this dream we wrote “Let Your Glory Fall” and “Fall Afresh”. They’re just prayers for heaven to come and for us to have clean hands and pure hearts. And for the glory of God to come and to be an invitation for the Lord to come and do what He wants to do in our hearts and in our churches.

If we ask Him, he will tell us what His heart is.