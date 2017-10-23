Kari Jobe The Garden Tour Tickets

kari-jobe-garden-tour

Enter to win a pair of tickets!

Friday , November 10,  at 7 PM
Taft Theatre Cincinnati

For more details click HERE 

  • Some contests require you to be at least 18 years of age.



  • A good number to contact you at in case we have a question regarding your prize.
  • STAR 93.3 will notify you by email if you win!

  • If you win, STAR 93.3 will mail your prize. (unless otherwise noted)















  • STAR 93.3 General Contest Rules









Comments 7

  1. Reply
  2. Reply

    Christian music is the only music that I listen to in my car, house and at work 93.3 is the balm !

    1. STAR 93.3
      Reply
  3. Reply
  4. Reply

    Thank you so much for all you do! Please know that the music you play is reaching people in need.

    1. STAR 93.3
      Reply
  5. Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

20 − 8 =