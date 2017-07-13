Jesus Taught With Real Authority

During today’s Bible Talk we’ll discuss how people were amazed at Jesus’ teaching because He taught with real authority. (Mark chapter 1 verses 21-28)
WATCH LIVE on Mondays at https://facebook.com/mystar933
Visit STAR 93.3 online at http://star933.com
– Be Encouraged
Our hope is that throughout our Bible Talks Sessions, we’ll grow together, pray together and impact lives together.
How to Join STAR 93.3’s Bible Talk Broadcast LIVE on Facebook
- Follow STAR 93.3 on Facebook
- LIKE our Facebook Page
- Update your Following to See First