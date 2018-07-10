Today, Julie Bick from North Bend Ohio (west-side of Cincinnati), shared a beautiful story and photo of Harold, their Rumpke garbage man. “Harold goes above and beyond daily. If he knows someone is elderly or sick, he walks their cans back to their house. During holidays if people forget to take out their trash, he knocks on their doors to give them the opportunity to get it out. He is always happy, smiling and saying hello to others. Just an overall great man!”

This past Monday, Julie’s dad asked her to take a chair out to the curb as he waited for Harold to pick up their garbage. Harold knows that Julie’s dad has Alzheimer’s and every week he takes the time to recognize him. He says hi and asks how he’s doing. On this day, Julie stood beside her dad waiting for Harold to arrive. As they waited tears began to roll down her dad’s face, and he told Julie that Harold is a good man, a religious man, and he wanted to pray with him today… for her. As Julie walked away, she snapped the photo below. Harold is on his knees praying with her dad.

Harold, you are more than a garbage man. You are salt and light. We want to recognize you and thank you for being Jesus’ hands and feet in Cincinnati. Thank you for sharing love in your everyday life and seeing those God has placed around you.

What a beautiful story and showmanship of love in our city. You too can impact lives through acts of love.

Join the #ShareLove Movement and be more than ________. Let’s be encouragers that share the love of Jesus in our beautiful city of Cincinnati.

Julie’s Dad & Harold Praying Together