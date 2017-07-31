How To Share Your Story

Do you struggle with sharing God with people? What do you say? How do you say it? What if you mess up? Do you know enough to share? During this Bible Talk broadcast, the STAR team looks at Revelations 12.11 and the importance of sharing your story. Brian explains 3 steps to share your God story in 30 seconds. Give it a try and then share your story online!

How to Join STAR 93.3’s Bible Talk Broadcast LIVE on Facebook