How a Talking Tomato Saved a Life

“If you like to talk to tomatoes, if a squash can make you smile…”

If you recognize that opening line from the VeggieTales Theme Song, then it’s probably going through your head now. You’re welcome! But, you know, it’s pretty cool how God can use even a cartoon character to speak into someone’s life! So, if you ever lack the confidence that God can use you for anything significant, be encouraged that He can, and He will, if you’ll let Him. After all, He used Bob the Tomato to change the course of an entire family! Phil Vischer, the creative force behind VeggieTales, has an amazing story about it, and I love it! Honestly I’ve kind of geeked out over this because it’s so cool to see how God works!

Phil Vischer’s Story

I received an email from a dad who said, “I was at the bottom of my life, the end of my rope. I thought, ‘I’m a terrible father’. I wasn’t a Christian and neither was my family. I came to a point in my life where I decided my kids would be better off without me. So, after my kids went to school one day, and my wife went to work, I had planned to take my own life. But there was a voice in my head that I could not get rid of… It was the voice of Bob the Tomato.”

The family had bought a VeggieTales video, not knowing exactly what it was, and the kids really liked it. So, they bought a few more. Suddenly, VeggieTales was being played in the house frequently. Then, the moment that dad was about to take his own life, he said that heard the voice of Bob the Tomato, in his head, saying “Remember God made you special and HE LOVES YOU VERY MUCH!”. The father said “What drove me crazy was how certain that tomato sounded about that statement! I dropped to my knees and said, OK God…I want to be as sure about it as that tomato is.” Immediately, he said, he felt himself filled with warmth, and he knew that what “the tomato” had said was true!

Be Available & Be Used

What an amazing story! God used Bob the Tomato to save this father’s life, and He wants to use YOU to impact lives too! Don’t let your confidence hold you back. It’s not about your talents, skills, title, knowledge, etc. It’s those thoughts that prevent us from being usable by God.

“God does not begin by asking us about our ability, but only about our availability, and if we then prove our dependability, He will increase our capability.”

― Neal A. Maxwell

Be available to do what God want’s you to do today. Love the people around you and communicate the truth about God’s love for them. Show them that they are special to God and He loves them VERY MUCH!

Julie Pierce

