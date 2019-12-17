5 Ways to Start the Day with Jesus

The blasting symphony of your alarm rings in your ears. What are your first thoughts about the

day? Maybe you’re in a season of blessings, and you’re excited to get up and begin the day. Or

maybe you’re in a season of trials, and the thought of another day is just too much to bear.

Whatever you’re facing, getting grounded in the Lord’s presence is the best way to start the

day with strength, courage, and boldness.

But how?

1. Start with Surrender

There’s One who has overcome life, death, and the grave and NOTHING is too much for Him to

bear. 1 Peter 5:7 tells us to cast our worries/cares/anxiety unto the Lord because He cares for

us. Whatever lays ahead today, tomorrow, or 5 years down the road, our God doesn’t want us

to be so consumed by it that we can’t live out the fullness of His promises today.

Application: enter into prayer by telling God what you’re worried about. It might help to

visualize putting your problems into God’s hands.

2. Start in Reflection

Reflect on the goodness of God! During some seasons this may be harder than others, but

focusing on the unique and beautiful ways that God has poured out His blessings always shifts

the focus and flips the script on the outlook of the day.

Application: keep a gratitude journal. Write at least 5 things you’re greatly for, and meditate on

those blessings.

3. Start with Stillness

There are few things I love more than a good cup of coffee and some alone time with God. I

enjoy it so much that I’ve noticed just taking those 15-20 minutes in the morning to focus on

Him and let myself sit in stillness before the day starts makes all of the difference.

Application: find a morning routine that you enjoy. Maybe it’s brewing your coffee and reading

a devotional. Maybe it’s a prayer walk. Make intentional time to be with God and lean into His

presence.

4. Start with Worship

When in doubt, blast the beats and throw your own praise party! Keep singing of God’s

faithfulness through the trials. Psalms 100:2 tells us “Serve the Lord with gladness! Come into

his presence with singing!”.

Application: turn up the tunes!

5. Start with Scripture

Power up the day with scripture! When fears and anxiety come, we have the reminder of God’s

glorious promises in the Bible. Hebrews 4:12 tells us “For the word of God is living and active,

sharper than any two-edged sword”. When we face lies, uncertainty, or division the Word of

God brings clarity.

Application: read scripture, or start a Bible study/devotional routine.

Special thanks to our guest blogger, Kelly Higgins!