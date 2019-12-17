5 Ways to Start the Day with Jesus

The blasting symphony of your alarm rings in your ears. What are your first thoughts about the
day? Maybe you’re in a season of blessings, and you’re excited to get up and begin the day. Or
maybe you’re in a season of trials, and the thought of another day is just too much to bear.
Whatever you’re facing, getting grounded in the Lord’s presence is the best way to start the
day with strength, courage, and boldness.
But how?
1. Start with Surrender
There’s One who has overcome life, death, and the grave and NOTHING is too much for Him to
bear. 1 Peter 5:7 tells us to cast our worries/cares/anxiety unto the Lord because He cares for
us. Whatever lays ahead today, tomorrow, or 5 years down the road, our God doesn’t want us
to be so consumed by it that we can’t live out the fullness of His promises today.
Application: enter into prayer by telling God what you’re worried about. It might help to
visualize putting your problems into God’s hands.
2. Start in Reflection
Reflect on the goodness of God! During some seasons this may be harder than others, but
focusing on the unique and beautiful ways that God has poured out His blessings always shifts
the focus and flips the script on the outlook of the day.
Application: keep a gratitude journal. Write at least 5 things you’re greatly for, and meditate on
those blessings.
3. Start with Stillness
There are few things I love more than a good cup of coffee and some alone time with God. I
enjoy it so much that I’ve noticed just taking those 15-20 minutes in the morning to focus on
Him and let myself sit in stillness before the day starts makes all of the difference.
Application: find a morning routine that you enjoy. Maybe it’s brewing your coffee and reading
a devotional. Maybe it’s a prayer walk. Make intentional time to be with God and lean into His
presence.
4. Start with Worship
When in doubt, blast the beats and throw your own praise party! Keep singing of God’s
faithfulness through the trials. Psalms 100:2 tells us “Serve the Lord with gladness! Come into
his presence with singing!”.
Application: turn up the tunes!
5. Start with Scripture
Power up the day with scripture! When fears and anxiety come, we have the reminder of God’s
glorious promises in the Bible. Hebrews 4:12 tells us “For the word of God is living and active,
sharper than any two-edged sword”. When we face lies, uncertainty, or division the Word of
God brings clarity.
Application: read scripture, or start a Bible study/devotional routine.