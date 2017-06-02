Give you faith came out of a writing time with my friend Hank. We were sitting around trying to figure out what is it that we really wanted to express through song that day. We were thinking about the fact that both of us are living in the throes of having young children right now. My husband and I have a four-year-old and twin two-year-olds and it’s just complete chaos. One thing that I am learning, is that my little 4-year-old is watching my every move. Whether it’s her learning new words from me as I’m frustrated in Atlanta traffic, or whether it’s her just watching my mannerisms.

Hank and I were talking about what it is that we want to leave behind for our kids. What do we want to intentionally teach them? And the idea of giving them faith kind of developed. We don’t have a ton of money, so it’s not like we’re going to leave our kids this huge inheritance, but we know that we have something greater than any material wealth. We can leave our kids with the belief that there is a God who is faithful to every generation.So how is my child learning about God? Is my child seeing me on my knees before the Lord? Is my child waking up to find me in the mornings with my Bible open praying? Does my child see us as a family giving to those in need? Because I believe the greatest gift that I as a parent can give to my children is faith.

