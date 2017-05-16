Hello, this is Brant Hansen. I found a report about the “Four Habits of Happy People” and I find these really interesting. I’m not just throwing a Bible verse at you, it’s research, and not from a perspective of someone who follows Jesus. It’s data that confirms wisdom that was written down thousands of years ago, and is in the Bible!

This is from the University of California Davis. Four habits of happy people.

Be Grateful

They found that those who kept weekly gratitude journals felt better about their lives and were more optimistic about the upcoming week than those who recorded hassles or neutral events. I encourage journaling overall, but I really like the idea of a gratitude journal.

There are lots of things people talk about that are in the Bible, but giving thanks is a huge theme.

God doesn’t want you to give Him thanks so He can have all the attention. He knows it will help you thrive! Click To Tweet

Serving Others

If you actually serve people you are more likely to be happy. Jesus told his disciples, “Here’s how My kingdom works.” Then He grabs a towel and He washes the feet of his friends. His example is to serve other people.

This study finds that people who volunteer and serve people are happier than others! Those who help disadvantaged children and people with disabilities or work at a homeless shelter or a community project tend to be happier people. As long as you focus on other people you’ll be happier, they concluded. It keeps you from drowning in yourself totally.

God gives us these things to do, not because He’s just making some rules. It’s because He knows it’s good for you!

Be Bonded To Other People

You have to be able to confide in other people. You can’t be independent, it doesn’t work. You have to be able to be known and know others. This is what this research department came up with. But again, it’s something we’re told we have to do.

Confess your sins to one another. Even though you are ashamed of some of the stuff in your life, get that out there. Let people continue to love you not walk away. And it turns out that makes you happier.

According to the researchers, it’s tough. But again, Jesus example was for us to live in a community. He kept His friends around Him.

Do not to give up on meeting together but to encourage each other. This is how we’ll THRIVE! Click To Tweet

Believe In A Higher Being

They actually said, “believe in a higher being“! Of course, they said “whatever that being is”… I believe that is Jesus. He’s the only thing that really makes sense to me.

The most amazing part of this study is that they discovered there is this thing called “joy” and if you believe in somebody transcendent over you, that there’s a purpose to your life, that you were made for a reason, that turns out to be something that makes for happiness. Joy, that exists through trouble, and even in hard times.

All four of these things, you already know, if you believe that the Bible is God’s words to us. He made us and He tells us how He wants us to live in this world He made. He tells us all this because He loves us.

People sometimes say, “Well it’s an ancient book. What possible relevance could the Bible have to my life?” If God made you and you believe in God, He’s your Creator and He’s giving you wisdom. Not to control you but because He knows these are the ways you’ll truly thrive and find joy.

