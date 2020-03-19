How I Got Inspiration from a Truck Full of Junk

Sometimes we get inspiration in the strangest ways. A couple of days ago I was driving my normal route (a lot of narrow back roads) to STAR and found myself in a little line of cars behind this beat up, rusty-looking pickup truck hauling strips of metal, pieces of cars, an old fridge, who knows what else? It was a junk truck. Clearly this guy’s a scrapper and he was bringing in his catch – looked like a good day! But I noticed something while driving in this line of cars: the junk truck was moving slowly, carefully, maybe going 20mph at best? Everything in the bed was tied down but stacked pretty high, and I could tell everyone around him was keeping their eyes on this mountain of stuff he was carrying. That’s when I had a little Aha! moment.

God was showing me something here. He was showing me how loaded up with junk this truck was and how careful he was being with it. He was filled with sharp, twisted, broken pieces of this and that and was cautious to not let any of that out. All the cars around him were being careful, too, and didn’t want to get too close. I thought, isn’t that just like us? We get so filled with this and that – sin, regret, shame, lies, worry, etc. – that it slows us down. We cart all this “junk,” a lot of it sharp and painful, around with us and we’re so careful with it.

“Jesus’ yoke is light”

You know, if this truck lost all that junk, it’d be able to speed up a bit, I thought. Then everyone around him could breathe a sigh of relief, too. Junk hold us back, but Jesus will take away our junk. All we have to do is give it to Him. The burden of junk is a heavy one so aren’t you tired of dragging around those junky chains?

Eventually the truck slowly rolled on and I was able to turn off on different road, but I kept saying to myself over and over that the burden of junk is heavy but His burden is light. Jesus’ yoke is light:

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

Matthew 11:28-30 (NIV)

Blessings,

Dave Moore

Middays 10a – 2p