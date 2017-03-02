Fearless – Jasmine Murray

What if fear didn’t stand between you and what you’ve always wanted to do? What could you accomplish or experience? Jasmine Murray says that her song Fearless is born out of real life fear and a realization that God doesn’t want us to be frozen by what we’re afraid of.

Don’t let fear define you. Be Fearless! Click To Tweet

Story Behind Fearless by Jasmine Murray

When I went into the session to write this song, I had a panic attack. I’ve suffered with anxiety for a while and it was something I kind of wanted to write about. Initially that day, I didn’t intend to write the song Fearless. But, I broke down right there with the other writers and producers in the room. It was a really crazy experience because it challenged me to be vulnerable. After I got myself together, I made the choice to put my cards on the table and say, “Hey this is what I’m dealing with. This is what I’m going through. It’s real and it’s really hard.” We ended up writing Fearless and I feel like it’s one of those songs that a lot of people will connect with, whether you suffer from anxiety or not.

Fear is something that everyone has felt at one time or another in their life. But you don’t have to struggle with fear for the rest of your life. Fear doesn’t have to be what defines you.

God has called us to be fearless and He’s called us to be bold. Know that you can overcome anything.