Even If – MercyMe

Have you ever felt like no one was hearing your prayers? Or maybe–even worse–no one was answering? What do you do then? The guys from MercyMe explain how those situations played into the creation of their latest song, Even If.

Story Behind “Even If” by Bart Millard

Even If was going to be our second or third single on this album. But, by the time the album was finished we were like, “What are we doing?” We realized Even If was the song for the album because this is why we’re in ministry. We’re doing this to reach people where they are and Even If is that song for us. We’ve had bad days. I’ve had awful days with my child having a chronic illness and there are times where I feel like I just can’t do this anymore. I want to be like Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego and say “I know that God will deliver me but if he doesn’t I’m still not going to bow. I will still worship Him and He’s still worthy to be praised.” I want to be that guy.

Shadrach, Meshach & Abednego Story (Daniel 3.13-18 NLT)

Then Nebuchadnezzar flew into a rage and ordered that Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego be brought before him. When they were brought in, Nebuchadnezzar said to them, “Is it true, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, that you refuse to serve my gods or to worship the gold statue I have set up? I will give you one more chance to bow down and worship the statue I have made when you hear the sound of the musical instruments. But if you refuse, you will be thrown immediately into the blazing furnace. And then what god will be able to rescue you from my power?”

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego replied, “O Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you. If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God whom we serve is able to save us. He will rescue us from your power, Your Majesty. But even if he doesn’t, we want to make it clear to you, Your Majesty, that we will never serve your gods or worship the gold statue you have set up.”

That’s what this song “Even If” talks about. I know what God is capable of but even if He doesn’t come through, He is still my hope because of what He’s already done, not what the circumstances are doing to me. My circumstances are not going to change what Christ has done for me. If nothing else, He’s the only thing that has prepared me for the circumstance.