Skeptics Are Welcome

You may be listening to STAR 93.3 for the first time, or maybe you’ve been around for awhile…At any rate, we’re so glad you’re here! It doesn’t matter if you are a believer or not, you’re welcome here. We talk about God a lot and we focus on Jesus. But if you’re somebody who’s kind of on the fence about this God and Jesus thing, or maybe just plain opposed and you like the music or whatever…we want you to know your welcome here. We’re glad to be friends with you.

Here’s the thing I would tell you before you reject the God of the Bible…before you’re like ‘forget that, I’m moving on.’. I would just say this, human to human…Make sure you’re rejecting the actual God of the Bible and not a cartoon version. I think a lot of people actually get this impression about God and it’s based more on pop culture or on what other people say. Maybe what they heard as a kid. If you read the book of Luke or the book of John, in the New Testament, you’ll see for yourself who this Jesus is. If you find Him reject-able, repugnant or you know a cartoon…Well at least you’re looking at the real Jesus versus maybe what you’ve experienced before, and I say that as somebody who is highly skeptical. I have to look into things myself.

There’s a book called The Reason for God by Timothy Keller or Making sense of God I recommend for skeptics to read. Just be sure that if you’re going to reject God, make sure you’re rejecting the real one. I think He’s amazing, as a skeptic I would say that. Go for the real one.

