Drive Thru Difference – LIVE

Join Julie & Brian LIVE on Facebook March 22nd at 1pm for the “Drive Thru Difference”. If you’ve never heard of the Drive Thru Difference you can learn more below. 😉

WATCH LIVE for a chance to WIN some cool autographed stuff! Julie & Brian will choose a random winner at the end of the LIVE broadcast.

What is the Drive Thru Difference?

The Drive Thru Difference is a way to make an impact in someone’s day. It’s simple: As you go to the drive-thru for your morning coffee, a quick bite for lunch, or anywhere you go to make a purchase and pay the bill of the person behind you and show a little kindness. Oh yeah, don’t forget to print off the Drive Thru Difference note below! You’ll impact someone’s day in ways much greater than just buying something for yourself.

GET THE NOTE