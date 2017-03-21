Drive Thru Difference – LIVE

Join Julie & Brian LIVE on Facebook March 22nd at 1pm for the “Drive Thru Difference”. If you’ve never heard of the Drive Thru Difference you can learn more below. 😉
What is the Drive Thru Difference?
The Drive Thru Difference is a way to make an impact in someone’s day. It’s simple: As you go to the drive-thru for your morning coffee, a quick bite for lunch, or anywhere you go to make a purchase and pay the bill of the person behind you and show a little kindness. Oh yeah, don’t forget to print off the Drive Thru Difference note below! You’ll impact someone’s day in ways much greater than just buying something for yourself.