Drive Thru Difference with Julie & Brian

Julie & Brian make a trip to Chick-fil-A in the STAR van to bless someone through STAR 93.3’s “Drive Thru Difference“. You may be surprised what God can do through little blessings.Listen to Judy’s response below: ❤️
What is the Drive Thru Difference?
The Drive Thru Difference is a way to make an impact in someone’s day. It’s simple: As you go to the drive-thru for your morning coffee, a quick bite for lunch, or anywhere you go to make a purchase and pay the bill of the person behind you and show a little kindness. Oh yeah, don’t forget to print off the Drive Thru Difference note below! You’ll impact someone’s day in ways much greater than just buying something for yourself.