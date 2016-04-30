Day 30 Your Words Devotion

LEAD US BACK 30 DAY DEVOTIONAL REFLECTION

A message from Mac, Mark, and David:



“We hope you have enjoyed and been encouraged by this 30-day devotional based around the songs from our Lead Us Back album.

We pray that God has been speaking to you through these devotions!

On this final day, we suggest you should read back through your notes, your journal, your 30-day devotional, and reflect upon some of the key things that the Lord is challenging you to learn and put into practice as a result of these devotions. Some of our most precious times as a band on the road have been when we have gathered around the Bible together and sought the wisdom of God!”



The Apostle Paul says to his protégé Timothy:



Reflect on what I am saying, for the Lord will give you insight into all this.

– 2 Timothy 2:7

We offer you some questions to consider as you take a quick reflection over the last 29 days of devotionals, but first we want you to pray:

Lord God,

Thank you for all that you have been teaching me during this devotional series. As I reflect once again, I pray that even today, you would give me insight, speak to me, and direct me. Holy Spirit, help me be obedient to all I have heard, and help me become more like Jesus. Keep leading me back to the arms of the loving Father, and keep me serving Jesus in a broken world.

Amen.

Here are a few review and reflection questions that we have found useful in our ‘on the road’ devotions. Use them as an aid to your reflections: